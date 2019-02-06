Jennifer Lopez's Grammys Performance Is...What?

To some, Jennifer Lopez can do no wrong. From wearing the most outrageous athleisure to crafting pro-level thirst traps, she's the ultimate multitasking marvel. But her latest move has some people confused. Complex reports that the GrammysGrammys have tapped Lopez to perform during this year's tribute to Motown. That's fine, but many people are wondering how Lopez landed the gig.

Rap-Up was the first to report the announcement, noting that while Lopez has graced the Grammys more than once, she's an odd choice for a Motown tribute. After all, she's more about the world of Latin pop, especially since she helped usher the genre into the mainstream with the release of her 1999 debut album, On the 6.

"She's not exactly the first artist you think of when hear 'Motown' — a record label that was home to legendary black acts like The Jackson 5, The Supremes, The Temptations, Marvin Gaye, and Stevie Wonder," Complex wrote.

Image zoom NBC/Getty Images

Twitter users saw the disconnect, too, and wanted to know why Lopez was chosen over someone who had closer ties to Motown.

JLo doing a Motown Tribute is peak of a messed up Black History Month. — malayjha. (@malaylayxo) February 5, 2019

I like Jennifer Lopez but she don’t need to be doing a Motown tribute,who signed off on that — TMONEY$$ (@darealdroboy) February 5, 2019

JLo is doing a Motown tribute at the #Grammys2019 ?



I love you girl but.... pic.twitter.com/FVlYgRim6L — .charles 💫 (@charlesdewayne4) February 5, 2019

But it's not clear yet how Lopez is actually involved. She could just be presenting or introducing the act, not actually singing (though, come on). Or, as some have speculated, the Motown throwback could be a medley that brings together a slew of artists to perform some unforgettable hits. We won't know until the show goes down, but you can be sure that whatever happens, J.Lo will put on a show.