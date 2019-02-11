Why People Think J. Lo Shouldn't Have Been Onstage for That Grammys Motown Tribute

When the Grammys announced that tonight's show would include a tribute to the music of Motown, it was fitting. After all, it's Motown's 60th anniversary. But when the show announced that Jennifer Lopez would be included in the performance, people weren't quite sure what was going to go down. Tonight we all found out together. Lopez came out to perform some of the biggest hits, including "Dancing in the Street," "Mr. Postman," "The Best Things in Life Are Free," and "Do You Love Me?" there was a little bit of Ne-Yo thrown in for good measure, and everyone's fears seemed to be confirmed. The internet felt vindicated in its criticism, because while it was full of energy and pyrotechnics, the whole thing just seemed off.

Twitter users called Lopez out for putting on a mediocre performance. Sure, she's known for high-octane moves, but tonight's set didn't seem up to snuff.

I blame @JLo ..she should of set her EGO aside. It was a freaking Reno lounge act. I like her, I do, but this was BEYOND mediocre. — Bridgette P (@EducatedXicana) February 11, 2019

Jennifer Lopez lip syncing and dancing was a motown tribute? GTFOH. — Lance Becker (@LaBeck81) February 11, 2019

Others called out the obvious: why not get someone more closely associated with Motown to perform? The room was literally full of Black artists that could have participated.

Um she did not.... it was disrespectful of the culture. Her and the @RecordingAcad should be ashamed. All these black artists and that’s who they went with? Was anyone thinking? — Tiary Owens (@TiaryOwens) February 11, 2019

Jennifer Lopez is doing the Motown tribute and when Janelle Monáe is right there and I just don’t understand the creative decision pic.twitter.com/qevBc83ib4 — 𝕚 𝕙𝕒𝕧𝕖 𝕞𝕪 𝕠𝕨𝕟 𝕙𝕒𝕚𝕣 𝕞𝕒𝕔𝕙𝕚𝕟𝕖 (@omyj0sh) February 11, 2019

Dear #GRAMMYs Out of Anita, Beyonce, Lalah, India, Kelly Rowland, Latoya, Keyshia, Mary, Rihanna, Toni, Mariah, Monica, Brandy, Jill, Thee Diana, Faith, Patti, Gladys, Jennifer Hud, Jasmine Sullivan, Fantasia, Tamar, Kelly Price you get Jennifer Lopez to do Motown? Insulting. pic.twitter.com/Fs0xaN96lO — Is Your Activism Inclusive? (@2speak_easy) February 6, 2019

I can’t believe how terrible and disrespectful that Jennifer Lopez tribute was to Motown #Grammys — Whorfery (@Whorfery) February 11, 2019

Not much Motown in the “Motown Tribute.” Where were the R&B performers? What was the latin dancing about? — Gregory Willis (@GregoryWillis5) February 11, 2019

never mad @JLo, but clearly Smokey was worth more than 2 min considering he is Motown... — Joey Manzo (@therealjosemari) February 11, 2019

One person did stand up for the decision: Smokey Robinson. He came out to perform alongside Lopez and before the show, he addressed the controversy. In addition to Robinson and Ne-Yo, Lopez got a little help from her friend Alicia Keys during the tribute, too.

“I don’t think anyone who is intelligent is upset,” he told Variety. “I think anyone is upset is stupid. Motown was music for everybody. Everybody."

"I think anyone who is upset is stupid," Smokey Robinson says of J. Lo leading Sunday's Motown tribute at the #GRAMMYs 👀👀👀 pic.twitter.com/SB1OaESTHZ — Variety (@Variety) February 10, 2019

Even Lopez's own fans thought she should have reconsidered. Many saw it as an opportunity for Lopez to step aside and give someone else a chance to have the spotlight.

I love JLO but as part of a Motown tribute? Come on — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) February 11, 2019