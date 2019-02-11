J. Lo's Bedazzled Hat Just Won the Grammys Red Carpet

When it comes to Grammy night dressing, Jennifer Lopez isn’t one to shy away from a sartorial challenge. I mean, this is the woman whose plunging y2k Versace dress prompted the invention of Google images — so yeah, she knows how to make a statement.

Whether going head-to-toe sheer, rocking a thigh-high slit, expanding the definition of mini, or all of the above, Jenny from the Block always brings her A-game to the Grammys carpet.

This year the multi-hyphenate arrived alongside boyfriend of two years Alex Rodriguez in a bedazzled cowboy hat and beige Ralph & Russo column gown with a blinged-out collar. A-Rod, too, served up quite a lewk in an '80s inspired pink and blue suit jacket.

Though J. Lo isn’t nominated tonight (and has somehow never won a Grammy) she will be performing … a Motown tribute. Have questions? Yeah, you’re not alone.

Anyway, confusing performance aside, we’re more-than-happy to have the Queen (of everything, tbh) grace the stage during music’s biggest night.