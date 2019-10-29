Jennifer Lopez Looked like a Holiday Gift in This Golden Dress

Jennifer Lopez is solid gold!

On Sunday night (Oct. 27), the Marry Me star stepped out at the 2019 Governors Awards clad in one of the colors that consistently does her justice: shimmering, metallic gold.

Clad in a strapless column gown by Reem Acra with an eye-catching bow at the back, Lopez effortlessly channeled '60s holiday glam. She paired the billowing dress with an ornate braided updo with dazzling Harry Winston diamond earrings and a statement necklace as well as a small black Tyler Ellis clutch.

Image zoom Michael Tran/Getty Images

The entire ensemble looks great, but it's that bow we can't get enough of. It complements the rest of the outfit quite nicely, and it's a fun addition that catches you by surprise.

Image zoom Michael Tran/Getty Images

What can we say? Gold is J.Lo's color, and she knows it. Earlier this month, J.Lo turned heads with another shimmering gold number as she made an onstage appearance with Marry Me co-star Maluma in a golden one-shoulder gown from Atelier Versace. The dressed, covered in dozens of Swarovski crystals, gave her an ethereal look as she paired it with an intriguing golden headpiece.

Just a week or so ago, the star showed off her abs in a goldenrod velour crop top and matching gold and gray leggings from her Niyama Sol workout line, proving that this color is absolutely one she should consider wearing more often.

It's not even Halloween yet, and we've already seen Jennifer rocking this dazzling look that would be just perfect for a holiday party. As we round the corner to November and beyond, we can't wait to see what else she has in store for us to close out 2019.

Speaking of Halloween, though, what's J.Lo got planned? Hopefully we'll get a sneak peek soon enough.