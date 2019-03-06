Jennifer Lopez Is Human Highlighter in This Photo

Jennifer Lopez is a beautiful, age-defying angel who has somehow risen from the cavern of darkness that is our universe — I know, you’ve heard it all before. She sings, she dances, she acts, she somehow turns a tribute for a genre of music she’s never been associated with into a can't-miss performance (unpopular opinion, I get it) … but have you seen her glow? I mean really, truly glow — not the typical blend of bronzer, post-workout endorphins, and pure magic for which she’s known, but a sparkling radiance that must be seen to be believed?

Image zoom Dan MacMedan/Getty Images

Well, in a recent photo shoot, J Glow (which also happens to be the name of a particularly luminous collection in her Jennifer Lopez Inglot makeup line), is shining bright like the pink 6.1 carat diamond ring Ben Affleck gave her in the early-aughts. Clad in a glittering pair of pants, jacket, bandeau, and beanie that fifth grade me begged to wear during my talent show performance of Gwen Stefani’s “Rich Girl,” Lopez is a literal ultralight beam. Behold:

But whether or not she’s the most radiant woman in the world (she is, for the record), remember, she’s still (she’s still) Jenny from the block.