Jennifer Lopez Had An Ab-Baring Debut at the Golden Globes in 1998
And brought her first husband as her date.
Though Jennifer Lopez has made plenty of Golden Globes appearances over the years, her upcoming return to the awards ceremony is a special one: She's being nominated for an acting award for only the second time, for her role in Hustlers.
Back in 1998, a then-28-year-old JLo made her Globes debut in an asymmetrical, ab-baring dress when she was nominated for her first and only other Golden Globe, for her turn as the titular Selena Quintanilla in the 1997 movie. And true to '90s form, she finished the look with thin arched brows and a brown lipstick.
Lopez also walked the red carpet with her then-husband, restaurateur Ojani Noa, to whom she was married from 1997 to 1998.
20 years later, with dozens of acting credits, two kids, a new fiancé, and a ton of Oscar buzz, a lot has changed for JLo (though those abs remain as solid as ever). After the 2020 Golden Globes nominations were announced, she shared a sweet video of herself celebrating a moment, telling fans, "Oh, my God, it’s been 20 years since I was nominated for Selena. I am humbled and so excited to be recognized for this role as Ramona in Hustlers, thank you so much!"
Whether or not she makes another midriff-baring appearance at the upcoming Globes, we at least know one thing: Hollywood is finally giving JLo the recognition she deserves.