Jennifer Lopez's Look Was Fire And Ice Thanks To These Unique Glasses

It seems like every time Jennifer Lopez leaves the house lately, she's serving us a new look, and honestly? We can't get enough of it.

She's been dripping with gold, toned down for some workout, Fly Girl-esque style, and burning brightly in a screaming red dress, all within the same month! If there's a style trend, Jennifer has rocked it. But her latest look has a fun twist to it that we didn't see coming: the juxtaposition of fire and ice with a mostly-baby blue outfit and deep, orange-red by way of her glasses.

Image zoom Splash News

The Hustlers star rocked a light blue sweater beneath a cozy Max Mara coat, paired with jeans and matching Buscemi work boots. But while her outfit was as show-stopping as her Valentino Rockstud crossbody bag, her oversized Privé Revaux two-toned gradient lens sunglasses were the most eye-catching part of the ensemble. The glasses, appropriately titled "The Jagger," really bring it all together.

It's just like we said – J.Lo has been stepping out with some majorly eye-catching looks as of late. On Monday (Oct. 14), she was spotted in a pair of teeny Altuzarra leather shorts, a breezy white blouse, long jacket, and lace-up boots.

Earlier that same day, she debuted her latest EDM track "Baila Conmigo" with some seriously sultry cover art the found her clad in a revealing chain dress. She rocked it with confidence (and a smokey eye), matching the strong and sexy sounds of her new track, which you can hear a snippet of below. Talk about that J.Lo Glow!

What's next? We can't wait to see what looks J.Lo serves up next, especially with her new film Marry Me on the horizon. As the mogul is playing a world-class pop star, that's obviously going to call for superstar style.

In the film, Lopez's superstar character is just about to get married when she finds out her partner, also a performer (Maluma), has been cheating on her. The wedding isn't off, not by a long shot. Instead, she decides to marry someone from the audience (Owen Wilson) during a performance at Madison Square Garden. Cue all kinds of romantic drama.

Don't worry. We'll be ready and waiting to chronicle each and every new look as it comes down the pipeline – especially if the outfits happen to include any more shades as super funky as these.