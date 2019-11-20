Jennifer Lopez "Banked on Herself" and Filmed Hustlers for Free  

Jennifer Lopez knows all about hustling.

In a recent interview, the Marry Me star asserted that she didn't, in fact, get paid for her acting role as Ramona in her recent film Hustlers. While she still received pay for her producer credit, she did all of her acting work for free.

"I didn’t get paid a whole bunch of money for Hustlers,” she shared. Lopez is GQ’s 2019 Icon of the Year, and she came forward with this surprising little tidbit during an interview with the magazine. "I did it for free and produced it. I bank on myself, you know? Like Jenny From the Block — I do what I love."

Image zoom Sergi Alexander/Getty Images

Hustlers made over $33 million in just its opening weekend, which meant Jennifer knew what she was doing with her pro bono acting role. But she wasn't a part of the project simply to make money to begin with, as she explained to GQ during her interview.

"I’ve never been motivated by money," she said. "I’ve always been motivated by, ‘I wanna be a great actress, a great singer, a great dancer. I wanna make movies. I wanna make music.’ And the money came along with that."

RELATED: Jennifer Lopez Said Her "Bronx Came Out" When a Director Told Her to Take Her Top Off

As such, Lopez was excited to play someone like Ramona, as it gave her a challenge that she'd never taken on before, especially when it came to pole dancing.

"Obviously, for the pole dancing and to be playing a stripper, I was gonna be showing a lot of skin and my body in a way that I hadn’t ever before," Lopez said of the demanding role. "So it was a lot of training and strength training and then pole dancing training. And it was really, really difficult."

All the work certainly paid off, as did working with the crew she got to while filming Hustlers. Lopez praised her experience on the movie as she experienced a special milestone while putting the project together: an all-women cast.

"It had all women producers and a woman director and a woman writer and an all-woman cast, and a woman editor. We really went deep. And you don't see that [often]," she said during an interview with ET. "I've made, I don't know how many movies, 30 or 40 movies in my career, and this was the first time that happened."