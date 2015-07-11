Whip Up Jennifer Lopez's Favorite Ceviche

Stumped on what appertizers to serve at your next BBQ bash? Take a cue from Jennifer Lopez, who founded the health and fitness platform BodyLab.com. We asked the megastar to dish on her favorite summer salad recipe, and she spilled on all the fresh ingredients you'll need to throw together a super-easy sea bass ceviche. “I have a crazy schedule so it’s important that I fuel my body with nutritious and yummy foods to keep me energized throughout the day,” she told InStyle. Mission accomplished.

RELATED: Make Jennifer Lopez's breakfast smoothie

Sea Bass Ceviche (serves six)

Ingredients:

1 pound sea bass (cubed small)

1 cup Choclo corn kernels (cooked)

1/2 cup green apple

1 tablespoon red onion (chopped)

2 limes (zest and juice)

1/2 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

1 tablespoon chives

1 tablespoon plum Roma tomato (seeds removed, diced)

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

1 cup cilantro (reserve and toss in before serving)

Instructions:

Chop the seafood into small, bite-sized pieces. In a large mixing bowl, combine ingredients and mix well. Place in plastic container and marinate in the refrigerator for at least 2 hours before serving.

Larry Busacca/Getty Images

RELATED: See how Jennifer Lopez jumpstarts her day