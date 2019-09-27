Jennifer Lopez's Favorite Bronzer Is as Expensive as You'd Think It Would Be

Image zoom Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

After all that Jennifer Lopez has given us throughout September — from Hustlers to her surprise walk at the Versace show in Milan, and the recent announcement that she'll be performing alongside Shakira at the 2020 Superbowl — the performer was generous enough to give her fans one more treat before closing out the month: A brand new perfume, she named Promise.

“I just feel like everything I put out into the world is a promise," she told the audience at the launch event for her 25th fragrance on Sept. 26. "It’s a promise to give you something of quality — something that will make you feel better.”

But her perfume's namesake wasn't the only thing she shared with attendees. J.Lo also revealed her number one go-to bronzer, which she said she always keeps in her purse.

"There's a Serge Lutens bronzer that I love. I don't know if you guys know Serge ... it's just a brand of makeup, you know, nothing fancy," she joked. Well, if no one knew about the brand before, they certainly do now.

Serge Lutens Blusher Compact, which priced at $170, is currently sold out at both Barneys and Saks Fifth Avenue. However, if you're dying to get your hands on the product, it is available for pre-order at the latter retailer.

During the event, the former In Living Color Fly Girl also revealed that she had no idea her Versace walk would go viral. But, of course, she had a great time.

“The energy in the room was so great," she remembered. "It was kind of a celebration of Gianni [Versace] and the legacy, that is still going very strong.”

While J.Lo may have been confused about the attention she garnered from her walk at Milan Fashion Week, we're sure her Superbowl performance will get the same reaction.