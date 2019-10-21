Jennifer Lopez Showed Off Her Abs in an Eye-Catching Goldenrod Crop Top

Jennifer Lopez knows how to serve some serious fall looks, even when she's at the gym.

The Marry Me star took to Instagram on Sunday (Oct. 21) with a stunning post-workout selfie straight from the gym.

Clad in a long-sleeved goldenrod velour crop top with matching gold and gray leggings straight from her own Niyama Sol workout line, Lopez showed off some seriously impressive abs. Even with her hair pulled into a tight top knot and her drenched with sweat, she still managed to positively glow – it helped that she wore complementary makeup as well.

"Sweaty SoLful Sunday’s... @niyamasol #fallishere," the star wrote. Fans immediately flooded the post with comments praising her svelte form.

“If I don’t look like this when I’m 50 throw me away,” said one fan. "This is what I'm striving to look like when I'm 50," agreed another. The star does seem to be defying all the rules that come along with growing older, and she's positively serving some slayage in this new snap.

Lopez is well-known for her bold, eye-catching workout looks, and this is just the latest in a long line of fire selfies she's posted. During her first day of filming with co-star Maluma for their upcoming film, she also wore a long-sleeved cream crop top with black leggings and sneakers for a decidedly low-maintenance workout ensemble. For that look she paired her clothing with a messy bun and low-key makeup.

As many fans noted on J.Lo's post, the singer was likely prepping for what will be an intensive Super Bowl performance. The star will officially be performing alongside Shakira during the Pepsi Halftime Show in 2020.

With one of the biggest gigs anyone in the music business could ask for coming up next year and a new movie under her belt, Jen is looking at a packed slate. Is there anything she can't do? We're seriously asking, here.