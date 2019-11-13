Jennifer Lopez Wore the Perfect Fall Set On Her Latest Magazine Cover

Jennifer Lopez just showed us the best way to approach office dressing in the fall.

The Hustlers star appeared on the cover of Variety alongside Robert Pattinson, wearing a tweed skirt and matching coat that we'll definitely be trying to incorporate into our own wardrobes. (See the photos here.)

Lopez and Pattinson appeared on the cover as a part of Variety's "Actors on Actors" series, which pairs two actors (often awards season contenders) to interview each other on their respective movies and careers. In addition to a magazine cover and interview, the conversations will also feature on TV, as episodes airing on PBS.

Other actor pairings from this season include Brad Pitt and Adam Sandler, Laura Dern and Sterling K. Brown, and Chris Evans and Scarlett Johansson. J.Lo is entering the awards season buzz thanks to her standout role in Hustlers, while Pattinson is getting rave reviews for his performance in The Lighthouse.

During their interview, Lopez opened up about taking on the role of Ramona in Hustlers, telling Pattinson, "The actress in me looks at it on the page and goes, 'Oh, this is going to be so much to sink my teeth into.' And then there’s Jennifer the mom, and Jennifer the public person. I go through all those silos and I think about it. But in the end, the artist always wins out, because that’s what I love to do."