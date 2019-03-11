Is Jennifer Lopez's Engagement Ring from Alex Rodriguez the Biggest She's Ever Received?

As you ~may~ have heard, Jennifer Lopez and her MLB star boyfriend of two years, Alex Rodriguez, are engaged.

A-Rod proposed on Saturday while he and J. Lo were enjoying a private trip to the Bahamas. “It was very much a surprise for Jennifer,” a source told People, noting that the multi-hyphenate is “ecstatic,” as are both their families and friends. (Looking at you, Ellen DeGeneres.)

But, of course, no engagement is really official until that ring pic hits the ‘gram, and wow, what a ring it is.

According to Andrea Brown, President of WP Diamonds (via E!), the emerald-cut diamond in question has a value “approaching a million dollars” and is around 10 carats. However, estimations vary, and another E! source, Ira Weissman, founder of The Diamond Pro, approximated that the ring was 20 carats and worth around $5 million. Considering that the former New York Yankee has a net worth of more than $300 million, either estimate seems in his price-range.

But how does this rock compare to the other ring-finger bling Lopez has worn throughout her five-time engagement trajectory? Well, it certainly holds up.

Jen’s first marriage was to restauranteur Ojani Noa in 1997.

The 27-year-old’s engagement ring was no scrub — the pear-shaped diamond was appraised in the six-figure range. Not bad for a starter ring! By 1998, the pair had gone their separate ways.

In 2001, Lopez wed actor and choreographer Cris Judd.

Also an emerald-cut diamond, Judd’s gem is estimated to be worth six figures. Like Lopez’s marriage to Noa, her union with Judd was short-lived and by 2003 they were divorced.

Before she’d even finalized her divorce from Judd, Jen was engaged to Gigli co-star Ben Affleck, ushering in the era of Bennifer.

Affleck proposed to his first Jennifer with the 6.1 carat pink Harry Winston diamond seen around the world (and appraised at $2.5 million). Their wedding was called off one week ahead of its scheduled September 2003 date, and by early 2004 the Bennifer chapter of celebrity history had officially come to an end.

The same year that Jen split with Ben, she wed Latino superstar Marc Anthony.

Harry Winston struck again, this time with an 8.5 carat blue diamond ring worth an estimated $4 million. Lopez and Anthony welcomed twins in 2008 before announcing their separation in 2011.

Fifth time’s a charm — we’re sure of it.