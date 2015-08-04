Jennifer Lopez's New Endless Jewelry Campaign Is Out, and (Spoiler Alert) It's Flawless

New season, new campaign, new designs—Jennifer Lopez's Endless Jewelry collection is truly endless. After two rollouts within the span of a year, the singer-turned-designer has struck again with new additions, including a line of necklaces, a silver bracelet, a triple-strand leather bracelet, and rose gold charms.

"Everyone has their own unique sense of style and that style is a reflection of individual personality. That's what is so much fun about my collection for Endless and the other brands I work with," Lopez says. "As a designer, I get to bring my own vision to each design and every piece that we are creating, and all the women out there wearing my clothes or my jewelry designs can mix and match to make each design unique to them. That’s what I love about fashion in general."

And no surprise here—Lopez is flawless in her campaign, which was shot in N.Y.C. "The shoot took place in central New York City near the Empire State Building," Lopez explains," which thematically worked well with the city chic elegance of the new bracelets and necklaces in my Endless collection, especially the silver one."

The new collection won't be available until late August, but the Lopez originals are still up for grabs at endlessjewelry.com. "I love these bracelets," the star says. "I had a dinner recently with a bunch of girlfriends, and I wanted to gift them something special. I created custom Endless bracelets for each of them to match their own styles and personalities. They were a huge hit!"

