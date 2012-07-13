Jennifer Lopez Designs T-Shirts, Amy Poehler Gives Beauty Advice, and More!

Image zoom WireImage (2); Courtesy Photo (3); Everett Collection

1. Jennifer Lopez is launching limited-edition luxury tees on a new site called Teeology.com. [WWD]

2. Amy Poehler gave some adorable beauty advice to teenage girls. [The Gloss]

3. Get tips on how to recreate the beauty looks from Couture Week in Paris. [BellaSugar]

4. Topshop items are coming to a Nordstrom near you! [NY Times]

5. Nostalgia Check: Take a peek inside Cher Horowitz's still-stylish closet. [The Coveteur]

6. Altuzarra and more are celebrating the Mets' 50th year with designer clothes. [Racked]