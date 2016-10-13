Jennifer Lopez Makes Denim-on-Denim and Workboots Look Super Sexy in New Instagram

Leave it to Jennifer Lopez to make something so casual look so good.

The triple threat took to Instagram today to share a snap of herself suited up and ready to film her hit TV series Shades of Blue, proving once again that she can make any outfit sexy. In the photo, the hot mother of two takes a selfie as she artfully poses in a button-up denim collared shirt that she tucked into a pair of ripped boyfriend jeans. Lopez styled the casual pieces with a pair of leather workboots and wore her hair in tight curls.

"Back at it!! #setlife #workflow #letsgetit," the 47-year-old star captioned the 'gram.

The bombshell has been all over social media this week, sharing a Snapchat video of her and ex-husband Marc Anthony hanging out in the recording studio and later posting a picture of her and her 8-year-old twins reading together while traveling on a private plane.

Catch Lopez in the show's second season when it premieres early next year.