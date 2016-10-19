Jennifer Lopez and Her 8-Year-Old Daughter Emme Make the Cutest Little “Lambs” in Latest Snapchat

If your day could use a little cheer, look no further, because Jennifer Lopez just delivered a dose of cuteness with her 8-year-old daughter Emme. The duo was having some fun with Snapchat filters when J.Lo decided to share this sweet video.

In the clip, the singer and her look-alike daughter transform into horned mountain goats with big blue eyes and rosy red cheeks. Emme looks adorably into the camera while her superstar mom sings, “Mary Had a Little Lamb”—with a voice changer making her singing voice super high.

“Ok Im obsessed…heehee!! #meandmylittlelamb #orgoats #somemythicalcreature #inmymindlittlewhitelambs,” she hilariously captioned the post.

Ok Im obsessed...heehee!! #meandmylittlelamb #orgoats #somemythicalcreature #inmymindlilwhitelambs SnapChat: JLoBTS A video posted by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Oct 19, 2016 at 9:05am PDT

This isn’t the first time Lopez has had fun with Snapchat this week. On Sunday, the singer and her sister Lynda channeled their inner squirrels in a funny Snap while cooking Puerto Rican food on a fun family day in. “Why do I love these soooo much…” she wrote.

Why do I love these soooo much... lol... what me and Lynnie do in btwn cooking Puerto Rican food!! #sundayfunday #familia #cookingday A video posted by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Oct 17, 2016 at 9:37am PDT

We love seeing this silly side of the ultra-busy star. Keep the snaps coming, J.Lo!