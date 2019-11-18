Jennifer Lopez's Natural Hair Texture Is Curlier Than You Think 

Image zoom Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez has long been known for her long Rapunzel-like waves and high ponytails, but she's taken her hairstyles in the complete opposite direction this fall. She started the season off with the sleek long bob she debuted at the premiere of Hustlers, and just last week, updated her cut again with a trim and asymmetrical layers.

This unicorn of a haircut somehow works with every face shape and hair type — and leave it to Lopez to demonstrate how a lob and curls are an amazing combo. For her GQ "Men of the Year Issue" cover shoot, celebrity hairstylist Frank Galasso styled her lob in air-dried curls. The look is natural, effortless, and a dramatic departure from the bombshell waves the star usually wears.

Image zoom Daniel Jackson for GQ

In a series of Instagram posts sharing the cover shoot, Galasso said he used Joico's Curl Control Anti-Frizz Styler when creating J.Lo's "natural curly wet look."

Image zoom Daniel Jackson for GQ

Galasso also included the hashtag "#naturalcurls in his caption, so we can safely assume that this is J.Lo's natural hair texture, but with a little product to enhance her curl pattern. This style also looks similar to when the star was spotted leaving the gym with a curly voluminous lob this spring.

It's rare and refreshing to see J.Lo with her hair this curly, and we'd love to see her experiment with her natural hair texture more often. In the meantime, if all of the ways J.Lo has worn a lob this fall hasn't convinced you to go short yet, nothing will.