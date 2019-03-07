Jennifer Lopez’s Curly Lob Makes Gym Hair Look Good

Image zoom Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

The gym probably isn't the birth place of your good hair day. Sweat, the deflating volume that comes along with that sweat, and hair tie dents don't usually exactly make for the type of hairstyle you want to capture in a pic and throw up on Instagram Stories. But leave it to Jennifer Lopez to change our expectations and make gym hair look, well, damn good.

Caught in paparazzi pics, J.Lo was snapped leaving the gym with her hair styled in a curly, super voluminous short lob.

While drastically different than her long Old Hollywood Waves from the Oscars red carpet, we can safely assume that Lopez was just wearing extensions for the occasion and that this is her current natural length and hair texture. She was seen with a straighter version of this haircut back in early February.

With this look, J.Lo also redefined what one would call "gym hair," as it's not a messy topknot or a ponytail, though she could have easily just taken her hair down before walking out of the gym doors.

All we need now is for Lopez to show us how to get that J.Lo glow in just minutes after hopping off of a treadmill, and we're set.