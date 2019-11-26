Jennifer Lopez’s Curly Bob Is the Ultimate Holiday Party Hairstyle  

Image zoom Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

The holidays are here — and it's the worst time of the year for your calendar. Maybe you've come to realize you've RSVP'd to way too many parties and have little time to plan out a look for each and every one, or you're a little dry on inspiration. Either way, Jennifer Lopez can help you out — at least, in the hair department.

On Nov. 25, J.Lo shared a new hairstyle on Instagram, and it's the ultimate holiday look for anyone with a bob. Her hairstylist Chris Appleton gave the star super bouncy curls and a deep side part for extra volume.

"Jlo make it natural....Me .. #dreamcurl," Appleton captioned his own post of the look.

J.Lo has been known for wearing her hair sleek or in loose waves, but she's been embracing her curls as of late. While this look can be created by using a curling iron, it comes a week after her GQ Magazine cover dropped, which featured the star wearing her natural curly hair texture.

Since she first chopped her hair off into a long bob at the beginning of fall, J.Lo has spent the entire season demonstrating just how versatile the cut can be. Her loose waves and super sleek looks have all been stunning, but these curls are a next-level style that would look amazing with any festive party outfit.

And just like that, J.Lo has help you figure out your hairstyle for this year's holiday party circuit. Would you really expect anything less from the most glam woman alive?