Jennifer Lopez's Voluminous New Hairstyle Will Have You Reaching for the Curling Iron

If you need a serious hair change, you can typically look no further than Jennifer Lopez for a burst of inspiration.

Chris Appleton, the Hustlers star's go-to hairstylist, showed off a throwback look on Jennifer with big, bouncy curls in a Tuesday evening Instagram post.

"Big hair Big mood @jlo #dreamcurls," Chris wrote alongside the stunning selfie, in which Jennifer is seen rocking a fun head of well-defined curls while lounging in her tan monogrammed bathrobe and showing off a full face of makeup with a smoky, sandy brown eye and nude lipstick.

Fans immediately took to the post to express their excitement for seeing Jennifer in curls, asking Chris for a tutorial on how to achieve the bouncy style, teeming with life. The post has already earned over 50,000 likes, proving fans can't get enough of seeing Jennifer with a bit of a different look than usual. Of course, J.Lo has been seen in curls several times before, but it's been quite a while since she rocked a full head like this.

RELATED: Jennifer Lopez Rocked a Familiar '90s-Inspired Hairstyle During a New York City Outing

Earlier in December, Chris styled J.Lo with a pin-straight bob for her Saturday Night Live appearance, similar to the styles she's chosen regularly as of late.

Ahead of her SNL appearance, Jennifer stepped out with a lengthy straight style reminiscent of her classic music video looks from the '90s.

But while J.Lo typically opts for longer, straight locks or ornate updos, these gorgeous new curls are certainly a look that fans would like to see more of – and eventually emulate on their own. Looks like big hair might be making a massive comeback.

With awards season right around the corner, we have to wonder what she might opt for when it comes to walking the red carpet. Perhaps this bouncy head of curls will end up stealing the show once more, thanks to the outpouring of fan love for the star's different style.