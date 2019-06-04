The Secret to Jennifer Lopez’s Smooth Ponytail Is a Product You Already Have

Image zoom Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

The crystal-embellished Ralph Lauren crop top Jennifer Lopez wore to accept the 2019 CFDA Fashion Icon Award last night made the internet freak out. While yes, J.Lo's rock hard abs are definitely jaw-dropping, her smooth, high ponytail managed to catch my attention, too.

A ponytail is my go-to hairstyle in the summer, because it's the easiest and fastest way to get my hair out of my face and off of the back of my neck.

However, it doesn't matter how tight I pull my hair back or what frizz-fighting primer I run through my hair, I always end up with annoying flyaways and stray pieces falling out of my ponytail.

RELATED: Jennifer Lopez's Curly Lob Makes Gym Hair Look Good

It turns out that the trick to J.Lo's humidity-defying high ponytail is actually pretty simple. Celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton kept the star's style smooth using hairspray.

After Appleton added in some Hidden Crown Hair Extensions for extra length, he sprayed J.Lo's roots with Color Wow's Cult Favorite Firm + Flexible Hairspray. Once the pony was set, he spritzed some of it onto a toothbrush and used it to get rid of any flyaways along the hairline.

VIDEO: Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Were the Best-Dressed Couple at the CFDA Awards

Yep, hairspray isn't a revolutionary styling product, but it's which one you use that makes all the difference. The one that Appleton used doesn't make hair crunchy. In fact, it's formulated with keratin protein to strengthen hair, plus hydrolyzed silk to smooth and even out the surface of the hair.

My version of the J.Lo glow is basically sweat, but my ponytail this summer? It's just like Jenny's.