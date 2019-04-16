Jennifer Lopez Is Finally Getting the Major Fashion Honor She Deserves

We've known it, you've known it — and now, the fashion community is officially recognizing that Jennifer Lopez is a Fashion Icon.

From that iconic Versace dress from way back in 2000 to her recent street style looks to that Valentino cape moment, the singer has always been an inspiration — and this year, J.Lo will be honored with the prestigious Fashion Icon Award at the 2019 Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) Awards in New York City.

The CFDA said in a press release that they would be recognizing her "longstanding and global impact on fashion."

“Jennifer Lopez’s style is bold, uninhibited, and always memorable,” Steven Kolb, president and CEO of the CFDA, said. “Designers, including many of our CFDA Members, love to dress her for both stage and private moments.”

J.Lo is in good company — in the past, the CFDA Awards have honored the likes of Naomi Campbell, Rihanna, and Beyoncé.

Image zoom While promoting her new music, Jennifer Lopez stepped out in a white tank top, black pants with suspenders, Alaïa platform heels ($1,630; barneys.com), Hermès bracelet ($1,175; hermes.com), and gold hoop earrings. Noam Galai/Getty Images

“Jennifer Lopez uses clothes as a way to express confidence and power,” CFDA chairwoman Diane von Furstenberg said. “Both designers and fans look forward to her fashion statements.”

RELATED: Jennifer Lopez's New Movie Is Coming *Way* Sooner Than Expected

The awards, which will be held on June 3 this year at the Brooklyn Museum, usually bring out A-list attendees, with everyone from Cate Blanchett and to Lupita Nyong'o having shown up for past ceremonies.

It looks like Lopez has a jam-packed year ahead of her — she's currently filming Hustlers (and expectedly serving looks on set), which just had its release date moved up to later this year. Days after the CFDA Awards, she'll also be kicking off her It's My Party Tour in Los Angeles, and will spend the summer celebrating her 50th birthday with fans all across North America.

2019 is shaping up to be the year of J.Lo, and we really can't complain.