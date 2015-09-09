Jennifer Lopez and Casper Smart Reenact a Hilarious Scene from Wedding Crashers in New Video

Jennifer Lopez and her rumored beau Casper Smart are one hilarious pair. The triple threat posted a video to her Instagram account yesterday that shows them acting out a famous scene from the movie Wedding Crashers—and it is too funny for words.

In the clip, Lopez and Smart reenact the memorable moment where an older woman named Kathleen Cleary (played by Jane Seymour) tries to seduce Owen Wilson's charming character John Beckwith. The conversation goes like this:

"Mrs. Cleary, I don't..."

"Call me, Kat."

"Okay, Kat."

"Call me Kitty Kat."

"Okay, Kitty Kat."

Kitty Kat A video posted by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Sep 8, 2015 at 2:32pm PDT

But that wasn't the only Dubsmash the American Idol judge shared. She also posted another video where she mouths the words of a viral Vine video, which says: "She's so rude. I hate her. She's so ugly, but she's my best friend." Check it out below:

Labor Day weekend fun... A video posted by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Sep 8, 2015 at 12:39pm PDT

