Jennifer Lopez Surprised Women's Soccer Star Carli Lloyd with a Lap Dance

From trophies to parades, the U.S. women's national soccer team has rightfully been showered with celebrations after winning the Woman's World Cup, but perhaps the most unforgettable gift was from Jennifer Lopez, who honored player Carli Lloyd with a personal lap dance.

Lloyd, who is a forward on the women's team, was attending J.Lo's concert at Madison Square Garden in N.Y.C. on Friday when she was brought up on the stage for a surprise to celebrate her team's World Cup victory.

“I don’t know if you’re ready for this. I got a little present for you,” Lopez can be heard saying in a video captured by a Twitter user.

Ready or not, Lloyd got a lap dance from J.Lo and her backup dancers in front of over 20,000 other concertgoers, all while sitting on a chair shaped like a heel.

Prior to the concert, Lopez had posted an Instagram congratulating the team: "So proud of the World Champs #USWNT!!!! Fan since ‘99!"

Lloyd later tweeted about the experience, writing, "A first for everything."

A first for everything 🤣 https://t.co/WtnFVdi0i7 — Carli Lloyd (@CarliLloyd) July 13, 2019

Talk about having a front-row seat.