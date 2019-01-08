Let Jennifer Lopez Change Your Life with This One Simple Career Tip

Jennifer Lopez radiates self-confidence, and no one — not even her Second Act co-star Vanessa Hudgens — is immune to her charms.

The young actress revealed in a new interview with Haute Living that J.Lo "mama-ed" her on set, and Hudgens soaked up every minute of it, learning a lot about her own professional path along the way.

Image zoom Steve Granitz/Getty Images

“I feel like I do take my career more seriously now,” Hudgens admitted. “I grew up in this industry. I grew up onstage — I’ve been doing professional theater since I was 8 years old — and have been acting for so, so long. It never came from a place of ‘This is my career, and I’m going to do this forever.’ It was ‘This is fun. I enjoy this and want to do this.’”

Spending time with Lopez gave Hudgens a new perspective on her work, especially when J.Lo gave her practical career advice that we could all stand to hear.

Image zoom Lou Rocco/Getty Images

"She told me, ‘If you aren’t happy in a certain aspect of your career, look at who is doing what you want to be doing, and mimic it,’” Hudgens recalled. “[Jennifer] was great at being like, ‘In order to do that, you’ve got to do this,’ and she spells it out in the most simplistic way possible. And I’d be like, ‘Oh yeah, of course, I’ll do that, and I’m going to conquer the world just like you!’”

Imitation isn't bad advice at all. Fake it 'til you make it, right?