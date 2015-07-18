Get the Scoop on Jennifer Lopez’s New Bronde Hair Color (and Bob!)   

If you’re anything like us, you’re obsessed with Jennifer Lopez and everything she does. Girl has got glamour on lock. So when she debuted a “bronde” (a cross between brunette and blonde) bob, we immediately reached out to her glam squad for the full details.

As it turns out, her new cut and color was more than just a summer change. It was actually inspired by Harlee Santos, the New York City police officer she’ll be playing on Shades of Blue, a drama series set to hit NBC late this year. “She is very passionate about her new role and has a very specific idea of who the character is and what she should look like,” her hairstylist Juan Carlos Maciques at Rita Hazan Salon in N.Y.C. tells InStyle.

This called for a style that was relatable yet sexy (this is J. Lo we’re talking about), and it looks like a chin-skimming bob paired with her signature long layers was just what she needed. “I trimmed the existing cut but then made it my own knowing that she wanted a little more height,” Maciques shares of his game plan. “It’s a length that works well for most because it’s not too short or long so there’s no severity. It’s soft and flattering. Let’s face it. Everything is flattering on her!” No truer words were ever spoken.

RELATED: Jennifer Lopez Just Cut Her Hair Into a Chin-Length Bob

As for the color, we got the scoop on that, too. “The look we were going for was darker with some highlights instead of light and blonde,” says Adrian Wallace, a colorist also at Rita Hazan. To achieve this, he darkened the star’s roots, adding in lowlights with a toner. “I then highlighted with golden honey,” the pro says. “Her warm skin tone looks great with the deeper, darker root color, and the highlights make everything pop and softer. It's important to have dimension and contrast with colors that mix well with each other.”

RELATED VIDEO: J.Lo's Hairstylist Demos the Star's Sleek Topknot

PHOTOS: Jennifer Lopez's Changing Beauty Looks