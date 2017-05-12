Jennifer Lopez Celebrates Early Mother’s Day by Bringing Mom on Set

Mother’s Day came early this year for Jennifer Lopez and her mom Guadalupe Rodríguez. The actress got a visit from her mom on set of Shades of Blue on Thursday, and the two couldn’t look happier to see one another.

Lopez was filming in N.Y.C. dressed as her character, Detective Harlee Santos, in a gray ribbed sweater, patterned pants, and her signature curls. And when the director yelled cut, the actress leaped to go say hi to mom (below, right) , who gave her a big grin and a hug. The mother-daughter duo was also joined by Lopez’s Aunt Rosa (below, left), who took in the action on set by Guadalupe’s side.

Jose Perez / Splash News

VIDEO: Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Visit a School Together in the Dominican Republic

In related news, we seem to have finally found the fountain of youth that keeps 47-year-old J.Lo looking like she’s 20: it’s in her genes! Just look at her mom’s glowy, youthful skin. Guadalupe does not look like she could be a grandmother, never mind one multiple times over.

RELATED: Jenna Dewan Tatum Is Determined to Find Out J.Lo's Beauty Secrets

Something tells us the Mother’s Day celebrations will continue all weekend long.