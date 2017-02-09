J.Lo's Booty-Shakin' Vegas Performance Is the Sexiest Thing You'll See All Day

As always, Jennifer Lopez is hard at work, killing it through her Las Vegas residency while also sparing plenty of glamour for an off-duty selfie or two.
On Wednesday night, J.Lo shared those “after show feels” with her Instagram followers, posting a photo of herself relaxing on an ultra luxe creme-colored couch. Lopez looked right at home on the sofa, kicking back in a white ribbed bodysuit and a set of strappy gold stilettos (shop a similar pair here)—how very Vegas of her.
Later in the evening, Lopez shared footage of her majesty getting into the groove onstage to “Booty”—outfitted in a glittery sheer leotard, no less. Fittingly, Jenny from the Block shook her booty throughout the performance, truly schooling fans in the art of being perfection incarnate, aka, J.Lo.
RELATED: 14 of the J.Lo-iest Outfits Jennifer Lopez Has Ever Worn
Continue to werk it, girl! We’ll be waiting for Instagram updates.