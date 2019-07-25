Jennifer Lopez's Stylist Shared a Behind-the-Scenes Look at Her Custom Cut-Out Birthday Dress

Jennifer Lopez knows what she likes — and she loves Versace. So, it only made sense for the superstar to opt for her go-to label to celebrate her big 50th birthday. According to People, the one-of-a-kind look came courtesy of Donatella and her team, who brought together all of Versace's signatures and Lopez's favorite details.

Rob Zangardi, Lopez’s stylist, gave fans a behind-the-scenes look at how the dress came together. In his Instagram Story, Zangardi showed the Versace team, including Lucio Di Rosa, Versace's Head of Celebrities, VIPs, and Haute Couture Clients Worldwide Relations, pinning the crisscrossing straps and liquid gold material on a dress form. Of course, Lopez's unique curves came into account, too, with a super-high slit and strategic cutouts all over the gown.

The finished product included gold buckles, bands across Lopez's chest and shoulders, and what People called "liquid gold chainmail." Whatever you want to call the material, it all came together in a trademark Lopez combo of sizzling sex appeal and look-at-me glam. The look also included a completely open back, which was all the better to show off the acres and acres of perfectly bronzed skin on display.

Versace and Lopez go way, way back. One of Lopez's most memorable fashion moments involved a very low-cut green Versace gown back in 2000 and more recently, she wore the brand to this year's Met Gala.

"I've had a long relationship since this green dress with Versace," Lopez says on her YouTube channel. "There was a gentleman named Luigi who was always there with me. He would fit me. He would help design. We had over a 20-year relationship." Unfortunately, Luigi (full name Luigi Massi) passed away on while working on Lopez's Met Gala look.

Lopez's dress wasn't the only thing to celebrate. Her fiancé, children, and fellow artists DJ Khaled and Ashanti were on-hand for the festivities, along with a 10-tier birthday cake studded with Swarovski crystals. With the celebration in the rear-view, Lopez is set to finish off her It's My Party tour with three final shows in Miami.