Jennifer Lopez's Birthday Message to A-Rod Will Make Your Heart Skip a Beat

J-Rod is real.

After the blowout that was Jennifer Lopez’s 48th birthday—celebrations started Saturday and have continued since—it’s now time for the focus to shift to the singer’s athlete beau, Alex Rodriguez, who turns 42 today.

Since the weekend the pair has enjoyed a variety of joint fêtes:

In a crowded room but it's just the two of you... #birthdaylaughs #insidejokesallday #team #US A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Jul 24, 2017 at 7:37am PDT

Celebrating our lives... Happy birthday 🎈 #birthdaymoment #birthdaygirl #birthdayboy #birthdaybash #birthdayweek A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Jul 24, 2017 at 7:25am PDT

Happy Birthday to Us!!! #leos 🇩🇴🇵🇷 #305 A post shared by Alex Rodriguez (@arod) on Jul 23, 2017 at 2:46am PDT

Great weekend celebrating with our #families. #3generations (📷: Ana Carballosa/ @lacarba) A post shared by Alex Rodriguez (@arod) on Jul 25, 2017 at 2:05pm PDT

And J.Lo appeared to be really into their Leo love connection:

#stillmybirthday #leoseason A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Jul 24, 2017 at 9:07pm PDT

On Lopez's actual birthday (Monday, July 24), A-Rod took to Instagram to gush about his triple-threat sweetheart and called her “an amazing human being.” That’s high praise, Alex!

Wishing a happy birthday to this amazing human being who lights up my world every day. Te amo muneca!! ❤️#HBD #Leo 🇵🇷🇩🇴 (📷: Ana Carballosa/ @lacarba) A post shared by Alex Rodriguez (@arod) on Jul 24, 2017 at 1:25pm PDT

And for the former New York Yankee's actual birthday on Thursday (July 27), Lopez posted a dreamy photo to Instagram. “Happy Birthday to the man who makes my heart skip a beat every time he walks in the room," she wrote in the caption. "Wishing you the best year ever my love ... so excited for everything God has in store for you."

She included the sweet hashtags #thebestisyettocome, #itsyourday, #mimacho, #amormio ❤, #happybirthday, #LEO, and #13 as well.

Happy Birthday to the man who makes my heart skip a beat every time he walks in the room... Wishing you the best year ever my love...so excited for everything God has in store for you... #thebestisyettocome #itsyourday #mimacho #amormio❤ #happybirthday #LEO #13 A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Jul 26, 2017 at 10:21pm PDT

DYING. By the way, guys, 13 was A-Rod’s jersey number back in his Yankee days—Jen knows her stuff.

Happy birthday, Alex! We’re sure J.Lo has more than a few fun surprises in store.