27 of Birthday Girl Jennifer Lopez’s Most Sultry Selfies

Happy birthday, Jennifer Lopez! The megastar entertainer—and frequent InStyle cover girl—turns 47 today and you can bet this unabashed Instagram selfie queen will share some celebratory snaps with her fans, just like she has in the past!
Whether it's performing her greatest hits (and shaking her assets) in her Las Vegas residency, keeping it real in Shades of Blue, performing new music with Hamilton's Lin-Manuel Miranda, or keeping up with her adorable 8-year-old twins, Emme and Max, the superstar makes it all look so easy—and of course, fabulous.
The hard-working mom even announced a new dance competition reality show this week, for which she will serve as executive producer. Lopez partnered with World of Dance and NBC on a new show that will surely shake up the dance world. One thing's for sure: The veteran performer's still got it.
Learn from the pro and take a look at 27 of the bronzed siren's sexiest selfies. Happy birthday, J.Lo!
