27 of Birthday Girl Jennifer Lopez’s Most Sultry Selfies

jlo/instagram
See Her Transformation
Hana Asbrink
Jul 24, 2016 @ 8:00 am

Happy birthday, Jennifer Lopez! The megastar entertainer—and frequent InStyle cover girl—turns 47 today and you can bet this unabashed Instagram selfie queen will share some celebratory snaps with her fans, just like she has in the past!

Whether it's performing her greatest hits (and shaking her assets) in her Las Vegas residency, keeping it real in Shades of Blue, performing new music with Hamilton's Lin-Manuel Miranda, or keeping up with her adorable 8-year-old twins, Emme and Max, the superstar makes it all look so easy—and of course, fabulous.

The hard-working mom even announced a new dance competition reality show this week, for which she will serve as executive producer. Lopez partnered with World of Dance and NBC on a new show that will surely shake up the dance world. One thing's for sure: The veteran performer's still got it. 

Learn from the pro and take a look at 27 of the bronzed siren's sexiest selfies. Happy birthday, J.Lo!

Happy Saturday everyone. #spreadlove #lovemaketheworldgoround

A photo posted by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on

Time for a good sleep...Goodnight everybody!!! 🌙🌟❤️💋

A photo posted by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on

Happy sunny day!! Are you guys ready for #aintyourmama video!!??

A photo posted by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on

Live #americanidolthefarewellseason #itsgoingdown

A photo posted by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on

#AlliHave GLAM #JLoVegas

A photo posted by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on

Hollywood week continues... #americanidol #americanidolthefarewellseason

A photo posted by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on

Short hair don't care...

A photo posted by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on

Another day on the set! #NYC #inmycity #ShadesofBlue #nothingsblackandwhite #shades

A photo posted by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on

Summer in the city... #longdays #warmnights

A photo posted by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on

I spy a little angel on my shoulder...

A photo posted by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on

Fresh faced Harlee #staytuned #shadesofblue

A photo posted by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on

BTS #BillboardMusicAwards #BBMAs #JLoVEGAS

A photo posted by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on

BBB... Behind-the-scenes Bathroom Belfie

A photo posted by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on

Kids choice Awards!

A photo posted by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on

The after show selfie... And I'm done for today...good night... 😘

A photo posted by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on

Time for sleepy sleepy...goodnight everybody...🌠

A photo posted by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on

Ready to go! #timetowork

A photo posted by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on

Emerald Green and its PUCCI... two of my faves

A photo posted by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on

What's down this path?? #BeautifulNapa #Iloveawalkinthesun

A photo posted by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on

MERYL STREEP #oscars #oscarlegend #needsomeofthatoscarjuju lol

A photo posted by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on

Me and David...ready for some after party fun... #costumechange #AfterpartyBarbie #GoldenGlobes

A photo posted by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on

Good Morning!! On my way @americanidol #HollywoodWeek Have a beautiful day everyone!!

A photo posted by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on

American Idol photo shoot #rockandrollglam #imwitheboysintheband #Idolseason14

A photo posted by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on

No makeup day! #realface #trueselfie #iwokeuplikethis

A photo posted by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on

