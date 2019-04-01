Jennifer Lopez's Bikini ‘Gram Is Reason Enough to See Her New Movie

Jennifer Lopez just proved what we were already absolutely certain of: she’s buff as hell.

The 49-year-old multi-hyphenate, who is currently filming Hustlers in N.Y.C., posted a photo from the set on Sunday, in-character and costume as the former stripper Ramona in a pale pink string bikini with ultra high-cut bottoms, a massive set of thin silver hoops adorning her ears and an oversize pair of tinted shades contributing to her diva flair.

“I’m a hustler baby... I just want you to know... #Ramona on fire On set and in character for #hustlersmovie #stxentertainment,” Lopez wrote, giving the camera her best fish gape while she flicked the flame on her bejeweled lighter.

A-Rod, too, was impressed by the shot, and translated his enthusiasm into a series of emojis.

Guess that no carbs, no sugar challenge paid off? Just kidding, abs like those (sadly) take a bit longer than 10 days of cleansing to obtain — more like three decades of professional dance and an uncompromising workout routine.

Speaking of Hustlers though, this movie is already my favorite film of 2020 — I mean, it’s brought us all the very best iterations of J. Lo. In addition to buff af J. Lo and bathrobe J. Lo, we have “don’t shoot” J. Lo:

Image zoom Getty Images

Make it rain J. Lo :

Image zoom James Devaney/Getty Images

Pouty faux fur J. Lo:

Image zoom Gotham/Getty Images

and Orange Julius J. Lo:

Image zoom James Devaney/Getty Images

Choose your fighter.