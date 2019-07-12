Jennifer Lopez Out-Blinged Her Bedazzled Starbucks Cup

If anyone would have multiple bedazzled, crystal-embellished reusable cups, it would be Jennifer Lopez. The superstar stepped out showing off a brand-new cup covered in sparkling crystals. But the design wasn't just a pretty pattern, it was to commemorate her current tour, with bold text reading "It's My Party." Even the cup's domed lid, a spot that's usually spared from bling and baubles, got the allover rhinestone treatment, obscuring Lopez's coffee order — does she get whip or not? — but adding a major dose of over-the-top glam to what could be a mundane iced tea.

The It's My Party tumbler is just the latest sipper in Lopez's rotation. She's been spotted before drinking from decorated cups, including one that had the actual Starbucks logo decked out in sparkle. In the past, she's gotten pieces from TaylorMade Bling, a company run by St. Louis's Teneka Moore that's known for adding a dose of diva-worthy glam to everything from plastic cups like Lopez's to Converse low-tops and customized graduation mortarboards. TaylorMade Bling posted the cup on its Instagram page, showing more detail, such as Lopez's signature JLo monogram on one side. Lopez featured the cup on her own Instagram Story alongside a cookie commemorating two sold-out shows.

Lopez is sharing the love, too, because her beau Alex Rodriguez is also a fan of the decorated cups. While his is a little more sedate, featuring all-black crystals and his A-Rod Corps company logo, it's still got plenty of sparkle and the covered dome lid. Moore's not shy about showing off her celebrity fans, so anyone looking to get a peek at what's coming up in Lopez's coffee runs can give TaylorMade Bling a follow for some insider looks at what's next.

Moore explained that Lopez's nail artist that introduced the performer to TaylorMade Bling. Obviously, the rest is history, since Lopez has become such a huge fan.

"When JLo's manicurist reached out via Instagram, via direct message, and ordered the infamous cup, some other celebrities have also inquired about my products," she told Hustle Mama Magazine. "Such as Alex Rodriguez, Ne-Yo, Derek Hough, Jimmy Fallon, Hoda Kotb, Kathy Lee Gifford, Misty Copeland, John Legend and Chrissy Teigen, and a few others."

Still, even Moore doesn't mention whether or not she knows what Lopez orders to put in those showstopping cups. Whatever she's sipping, we're guessing the baristas don't misspell JLo.