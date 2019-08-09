Did Jennifer Lopez Just Show the World Her Wedding Locale?

As you may recall, Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez triggered America’s double-tap reflex this past March when they announced their engagement.

Lopez is a tad busy these days, what with her It’s My Party Tour, a role in the hotly anticipated Hustlers, and, like, exuding the sort of energy it takes to simply exist as J.Lo. But despite the intensity of her schedule, we’re told a J-Rod wedding is forthcoming.

Image zoom Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty Images

With that in mind, our jaws dropped when we saw the newly 50-year-old’s Instagram story the other day. While in Antalya, Turkey for her tour, the multi-hyphenate snapped a photo of a picturesque beach lined with palm trees that led to a heart-shaped altar-like construction. But what really piqued our interest was the bold tag toward the bottom of the photo: @arod.

Image zoom jlo/Instagram

Obviously, there is more than one possible interpretation of the photo. As both parties have made abundantly clear on social media, Rodriguez and Lopez aren’t physically together right now. Perhaps she tagged him as a way of showing her love (the heart) from afar. But our first thought, of course, was that she tagged him to float the idea of a J-Rod wedding on that very Turkish beach. Now, if you’re thinking Jen wouldn’t tip off the entire world like that, yes, we agree, BUT perhaps that’s what she wants us to think … ?

Considering the proposal itself transpired on a similarly Pinterest-worthy beach at sunset, it seems likely that J-Rod’s wedding vibe will follow suit.