Jennifer Lopez Just Wore a Bathrobe in Public and Still Looked Incredible

Jennifer Lopez is one of few celebrities who can personify a disco ball one night and stretch the limits of athleisure the next. Jenny from the Block can hit the streets of N.Y.C. in a baggy sweatsuit (ahem, see Wednesday) and still look like she’s on her way to meet with the Queen of England. How does she do it? Ah, her specialty: confidence.

Image zoom James Devaney/Getty Images

On Thursday, Lopez, who’s currently filming ensemble dramedy Hustlers, took a break between takes with little sis’ Lynda.

Jen’s sister met her on the sidewalk in a black button-down top, skinny jeans, and black booties, while Lopez herself opted for, uh, a plush gray bathrobe.

Seemingly still outfitted in her Hustlers wares, J. Lo accessorized with a silver nameplate necklace, massive silver hoops, and button enclosure Ugg boots, her golden locks styled in voluminous waves blanketing her shoulders.

Image zoom JNI/Star Max/Getty Images

RELATED: Jennifer Lopez Just Wore the Most Luxurious Gray Sweatsuit on the Planet

Despite the fact that she’s wearing a robe in public, Lopez appears entirely unselfconscious. In fact, she looks downright fierce — she’s just gliding down the block, minding her own business while a sea of iPhones frantically snaps away in the distance.

Image zoom JNI/Star Max/Getty Images

Sidebar: is she carrying a bejeweled lighter? This movie seriously can’t come soon enough!