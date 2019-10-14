Jennifer Lopez Bared (Nearly) All For Her New Single

Jennifer Lopez debuted a sultry new look via Instagram as part of a promotion for her newest single.

Her Spanish-language EDM track "Baila Conmigo," which translates to "Dance with Me," featured Lopez clad in a revealing chain dress that left little to the imagination. Facing slightly away from the camera, J.Lo showed off tasteful, glowing skin paired with smokey eyes and a sexy pose.

"Dale que dale mas duro que la música rompe los muros que solo bailando me curo. Baila Conmigo . https://smarturl.it/JLoBailaConmigo Photo by @stevengomillion," she captioned the single art, referencing the song's lyrics, which reminds us that "music breaks barriers."

The Instagram post came paired with a snippet of the new song, which is a thumping club hit that's jam-packed with energy. The full song was later posted to YouTube, which you can listen to below. When paired with the official single text, Lopez's look really does pop.

J.Lo has been spotted in several eye-catching looks as of late, like her gorgeous new gold Versace dress she debuted during a surprise stage performance with rapper Maluma. The one-shoulder Atelier Versace number was dripping with Swarovski crystals as Lopez stepped out with Maluma to perform "No Me Ames," a new track from the pair's upcoming film Marry Me.

The performance in its entirety was actually a nod to an important scene in the upcoming film, which features Lopez portraying a music superstar (big stretch, right?) who's just about to get married. However, she finds out right before her wedding to another performer (Maluma) that he's been cheating on her for quite some time. What does she do? She decides to marry someone from the audience, of course – Owen Wilson – during a performance at Madison Square Garden. Sounds messy, but very interesting.

Whatever she decides to step out in these days, Lopez is certainly the very picture of glam. What kind of looks will she serve in Marry Me, or even a potential music video for "Baila Conmigo"? We can't wait to find out.