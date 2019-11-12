Jennifer Lopez Has a New Asymmetrical Bob 

Image zoom Steve Granitz/Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez has been very busy this year. Her movie Hustlers was a hit, she filmed a rom com called Marry Me, launched her 25th fragrance named Promise, released the new single "Baila Conmigo," and shut down the Versace runway at Milan Fashion Week in that green dress. And somehow, she still has time to try out a ton of hairstyles, too.

J.Lo started fall off fresh with the long blunt bob she wore to the Hustlers premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival. That same weekend, she ditched her flipped-out ends for a sleek bob. And most recently, the star has been wearing waist-length honey blonde extensions, styled in loose beachy waves.

But it looks like the singer is ready to switch things up again because her go-to stylist Chris Appleton just shared her latest look on Instagram. "Jlo - don’t be so intense - me #newcut," he wrote in the caption. In the post, the star's long bob is back. Only this time, Appleton has given her a cut that's slightly asymmetrical in the front.

He styled the new length with a deep side part, complete with a hair flip and messy bedhead texture. Although Appleton hasn't confirmed it, it also seems like J.Lo has some fresh blonde highlights, too.

VIDEO: Jennifer Lopez Red Carpet Arrival to the 2019 Governors Awards

This new cut looks amazing on J.Lo, but given the rate she's been changing her hair this fall, who knows how long she'll stick with it. Either way, we can't wait to see what other ways she styles it.