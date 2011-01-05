Jennifer Lopez and Robert Pattinson to Present at Golden Globe Awards

Ramey Photo; Wireimage
Anne L. Fritz
Jan 05, 2011 @ 11:10 am

The Golden Globes ceremony is only 11 days away, which means final details are locking into place as you read this. The Hollywood Foreign Press gave us a little tease of what to expect at the January 16 event by announcing the first presenters via the Golden Globe Twitter feed: Jennifer Lopez, Robert Pattinson and Matt Damon. Country Strong stars Leighton Meester and Garrett Hedlund will also take the stage to present awards. Which celebrity are you most looking forward to seeing at the Golden Globes? Tell us in the comments below!

MORE:2011 Golden Globe NominationsSee the Superstars Nominated for Best SongMeet Miss Golden Globe: Gia Mantegna

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!