Jennifer Lopez and Robert Pattinson to Present at Golden Globe Awards

The Golden Globes ceremony is only 11 days away, which means final details are locking into place as you read this. The Hollywood Foreign Press gave us a little tease of what to expect at the January 16 event by announcing the first presenters via the Golden Globe Twitter feed: Jennifer Lopez, Robert Pattinson and Matt Damon. Country Strong stars Leighton Meester and Garrett Hedlund will also take the stage to present awards. Which celebrity are you most looking forward to seeing at the Golden Globes? Tell us in the comments below!

