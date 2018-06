What do Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony have in common with Lauren Conrad and Avril Lavigne? Why, an affordable line at Kohl's, of course! The famous pair are announcing their new deal with the department store today, reports WWD, and you can expect more than stylish clothing for men and women as the line will "likely" include home decor products as well. No word yet on when the pieces will hit stores, so stay tuned.

