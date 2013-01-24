Jennifer Lopez and Jason Statham Premiere Parker, Plus More Parties!

Jennifer Lopez (in Lanvin) and Jason Statham premiered their new film Parker last night in New York, where The Cinema Society, L'Oréal Paris, and Appleton Estate co-hosted a screening of the film at the Museum of Modern Art. "I always get a little fearful," Statham told InStyle.com of what motivated him to do his own stunts in the action-packed thriller. "It gets the adrenaline going, it gets the mind focused, it gets you to concentrate on what you’re supposed to be concentrating on. If it wasn’t fearful in some way you’d be stupid, and then you’re going to get hurt." In the movie, opening Friday, Statham plays the titular character, a thief with a somewhat off-color ethical code, who teams up with Lopez's character, a woman who helps him in an unexpected way.

