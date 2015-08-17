Jennifer Lopez Works a Short, Sultry Mini for American Idol's Auditions

It's still hard to believe that the American Idol era is coming to an end. While we'll definitely miss voting for our favorite contenders, not seeing Jennifer Lopez's sultry style behind the judges' table might leave behind the biggest hole in our hearts. Last season Lopez dazzled us with bevy of looks and it seems as though the singer-actress has plans to serve up even more unforgettable styles for the Fox show's final run, which premieres next January.

For the first stop of auditions, in Philadelphia, Lopez chose to wear a double-split navy minidress by Thierry Mugler from the fall 2015 collection. The top portion featured a turtleneck and long sleeves but the bottom half was cropped short, which left Lopez's legs on full display, and circular cutouts peppered the piece to reveal glimpses of even more skin. To solidify another great outfit, Lopez stepped into a pair of stilettos by Casadei.

PHOTOS: Jennifer Lopez's Head-to-Toe Looks from Season 14 of American Idol