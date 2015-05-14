Jennifer Lopez Shuts Down American Idol Season 14 in a Stunning Lace Dress

Jennifer Lopez is the ultimate triple threat. Not only can the pop star sing, dance, and act, but the American Idol judge can speedily slip herself into three different outfits—all within the course of two hours.

While performing with Prince Royce and Pitbull during the season's final episode, Lopez donned a black Herve Leger top with a Zuhair Murad skirt and Giuseppe Zanotti heels. Michael Becker/FOX via Getty Images

Last night, Lopez helped bring the house down on the hit show’s Season 14 finale by taking the stage for two performances. For her appearance with Pitbull and Prince Royce she stunned in a black Zuhair Murad and Herve Leger combo (above) and during her set with Keith Urban and Harry Connick Jr., she donned a sparkling sheer Charbel Zoe number (below).

In true J.Lo fashion, the singer slipped into this scintillating sheer Charbel Zoe dress during her performance with Keith Urban and Harry Connick Jr. Michael Becker/FOX via Getty Images

RELATED: This Is What It's Really Like to Work Out with Jennifer Lopez's Personal Trainer, Tracy AndersonYes, the two looks were mesmerizing, but it was her black lace Zuhair Murad number (above) that truly made “Jenny from the Block” glow. The long-sleeve dress (which she paired with Brian Atwood shoes) featured a silk deep-V neckline which then split into panels. It was a perfect match for the celebratory event, during which Nick Fradiani took home the Season 14 Idol crown.

We’re eager to see what Lopez will rock on American Idol's final season; thankfully, its January 2016 premiere will be here in no time.

