Jennifer Lopez: ‘American Idol Is the Easiest Job I’ve Ever Had’

Superstar Jennifer Lopez’s schedule is always jam-packed, which is why she’s happy her new her gig as judge on American Idol offers up a weekly dose of fun. “I’ve been working forever—this is the easiest job I’ve ever had!” Lopez told us yesterday at an event announcing her global ambassador status for Gillette Venus razors. “There’s so much respect and love and admiration [between the judges], we’ve become a family very quick.” Rather, her biggest challenge on the show is the decision-making process. “I didn’t realize we would have so much talent and that we would have to get rid of them,” the mother-of-two said. “But at the end of the day, these people have to deliver in the moment. That’s what the whole game is.” As for Lopez's new beauty contract, it makes her happy in a different way. “I like showing skin,” she said. “I like showing my legs, my back, my arms. Having smooth and moisturized skin makes me feel very sexy.” Lopez’s latest single, “On the Floor” featuring Pitbull, is out now.

