Jennifer Lopez Rocks Gloriously Extra Workout Clothes While with A-Rod

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez stepped out for one of their frequent strolls to or from a serious workout on Tuesday, but this outing in particular really caught our eye.

J.Lo’s baseball star beau donned his/our typical athletic attire on the N.Y.C. streets: navy Adidas sweat pants, black Nikes, a gray track jacket.

Lopez, however, was feeling a tad flashier than her famous counterpart. The Shades of Blue star appeared at Rodriguez’s side in one of the boldest workout lewks we’ve ever seen.

She paired a simple black sports bra with an oversize cardigan (buttoned past her belly button—because with abs like that it only makes sense), a set of metallic rainbow leggings, and a pair of neon salmon-hued sneakers. Natch, J.Lo topped her look with a set of gold aviators.

Lopez upped the ante even more by carrying a large bedazzled bottle—we’d assume it’s holding water given the nature of her outing, but it seems like a waste to put the most elemental beverage in such a glam container.

Elder Ordonez / Splash News

Never change, Jen!