There's a Pretty Convincing Theory Out There About Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez's Wedding

We all know marriage is on the horizon for Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez (the couple got engaged earlier this year), but there's a theory that the wedding might be sooner than you think. Or, it might have already happened.

On Twitter, Refinery29 TV critic Ariana Romero pointed out that during the couple's St. Tropez vacation, J.Lo has almost exclusively been wearing white in photos from their Instagram pages, positing the theory that they might get married/have already gotten married in the south of France.

And, well, it's not the wildest theory out there.

The only time Lopez hasn't been wearing white in one of their Instagrams is in a video A-Rod posted yesterday.

Of course, it could also just be that J.Lo loves a breezy white vacation outfit, and is out here proving that you can wear white after Labor Day.

However, she has been discussing wedding plans, though she's said that she and Rodriguez are putting off their nuptials because they're both so busy.

"I have a movie I’m shooting in October [Marry Me, with Owen Wilson and Sarah Silverman] and the movie has an album that goes with it, so I’m just a little bit busy right now, and until October, he has the World Series in baseball," she told ES Magazine in an interview published Thursday. "We’re going to have to pick a day, pick a time and block it out, but we’re definitely talking about it."

Either way, we'll be keeping our eyes peeled.