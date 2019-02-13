Jennifer Lopez's Valentine's Day Gift to Alex Rodriguez Is a Not-So-Subtle Engagement Reminder

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have been dating for two years now, and by all accounts they’re completely perfect for each other: physical fitness is important to both of them, their kids get along great, she loves to pose while he loves to document …

Anyway, it being J. Lo and all, engagement speculation has been out of control for, well, the past two years. And though Lopez has said that she and her MLB star are in no rush to head to the altar — she’s admittedly “made plenty of mistakes in the past” when it came to relationships with her three former husbands — that’s not going to stop Ellen DeGeneres from going there when the multi-hyphenate visits her show.

This time around, DeGeneres gifted Lopez a keepsake for Rodriguez: a large clock with a photo of the couple decorating the face. “It’s basically to remind him that time is ticking and he should hurry up and propose — or you should propose,” Ellen told her guest.

Lopez, who visited the show in a ruffled black Zimmermann minidress with shoulder and waist cut-outs, accepted the gift with a laugh, telling the host she’d give it to Rodriguez for Valentine’s Day. “Your time’s almost up!” she joked.

It would be hard to compete with Rodriguez’s anniversary gift though — the former baseball player set his girlfriend up with a surprise meeting with her home improvement idol, Fixer Upper star Joanna Gaines. “I totally fangirled out!” J. Lo admitted, “and I’m looking at him like, ‘Oh, you listened to me!'”

If that ain't love then I don’t know what love is.