J.Lo Celebrated Her Two-Year Anniversary with A-Rod in the Sweetest Way Possible

We challenge you to read Jennifer Lopez's anniversary tribute to boyfriend Alex Rodriguez without shedding a single tear — it's really that heartwarming.

J-Rod have officially been together for two years, and to celebrate the special occasion, the multi-hyphenate talent took to Instagram to share her warm and fuzzy feelings for the former Yankee.

"Two years of laughter. Two years of fun. Two years of adventures. Of excitement, of growing and learning. Of true friendship. And so much love!!" she wrote alongside a slideshow of the couple's cutest moments over their two year relationship.

She continued: "You make my world a more beautiful safe and stable place... in the midst of our ever-changing, ever-moving life... you make me feel like a teenager starting out all over again."

If that's not enough to make you weep, then continue reading...

"Every time I think I have you pegged, you surprise me in the most wonderful ways reminding me how blessed I am to have found you now in this moment at this time... our time... Te Amo Macho...," J.Lo concluded her love note.

The couple first began dating in February 2017, and made their red carpet debut at the Met Gala that same year.

In a joint interview with Vanity Fair in December, J-Rod spilled all the details on their fairytale romance, including how the pair reconnected after first meeting in 2005.

"I almost yelled out 'Alex', but I am the shyest person when it comes to things like that," J.Lo told the publication about seeing A-Rod outside a restaurant in Beverly Hills.

"I could literally have just walked away but I walk over and tap him on the shoulder and say 'Hey'... It was just one of those things where you feel compelled to do, something you wouldn’t normally do."

Alex told Jennifer she looked beautiful, and later asked her out to dinner. During their first date, the former baseball pro headed to the bathroom and sent the songstress a text that read: "You look sexy AF." And the rest is history!