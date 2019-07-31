Jennifer Lopez Was Shook By Alex Rodriguez Twinning with Her Son

Two of the most important men in Jennifer Lopez's life are starting to look pretty similar.

On Tuesday, J.Lo shared an Instagram photo of fiancé Alex Rodriguez and her son Max, standing side-by-side in the same pose, with matching white t-shirts (complete with a mirrored French tuck) and red flannel pajama bottoms — both looking at their phones.

Rodriguez also reposted the photo to his Instagram story, writing, "Twins."

Lopez shares Max and his twin sister, Emme, with ex-husband Marc Anthony. Lopez and Anthony split in 2011, but have remained amicable co-parents to the 11-year-olds.

“We’re just in a really great place, and the kids get to spend time with the two of us more together and see us working together,” Lopez said on Live With Kelly in 2017. “It's good for them, it's good for us ... We’re always gonna be great friends. I’m always gonna be there for him, he’s always gonna be there for me.”

Rodriguez has two daughters from his previous marriage to Cynthia Curtis, and it seems like they've made their blended family work perfectly.

RELATED: Ryan Seacrest Wasn't on the List at J. Lo's Party, Either

“All the kids want Jennifer and Alex to get married,” a source told People in 2017, adding that the couple was "very happy that all the kids get along and have accepted their new family."