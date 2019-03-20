Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez's First Post-Engagement Project Is so On-Brand

Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez may be planning the wedding of the century together, but that’s not where their spirit of collaboration ends.

The newly engaged duo has a new project in the works (nope, not a J-Rod baby, sorry) and it’s so on-brand that we’re honestly surprised we didn’t see it coming.

A-Rod and J. Lo are the newest ambassadors for affordable and stylish sunglasses company Quay Australia, and they both collaborated with the brand on a personal collection of $50-60 shades reflective of their respective signature styles (which have adorable names like “Get Right” and “Poster Boy”).

“Everything that we do, we do together,” Lopez tells People in the couple’s first interview since the engagement. “He knows my dreams and I know his dreams, and together we feel like we’re stronger.”

“We have [an] appreciation for where we are in our lives today, and that’s what we’re enjoying the most,” Rodriguez added.

Of course, that appeciation extends to their blended family — Lopez shares 11-year-old twins Emme and Max with ex-husband Marc Anthony, while Rodriguez has two daughters (Natasha, 14, and Ella, 10) with ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis. With Quay's Miami-set shoot, the whole fam was able to visit the city Jennifer describes as their "second home."

As Jen gears up for a busy spring and summer — she’ll begin shooting her stripper revenge flick Hustlers later this month and kicks off her “It’s My Party” tour in June ahead of her 50th birthday — Alex will be going full Instagram fiancé at her side.

“I don’t have to play 162 games anymore, so I have a lot of time on my hands,” the former MLB star shared.

But A-Rod’s meme-worthy devotion to J. Lo is hardly a one-way street.

“We’re constantly supporting each other in our individual endeavors and thinking about all the things that we can build together,” Lopez told the outlet.

P.S. A-Rod and J.Lo, we found a new thing for you to build together: our invite to your wedding. Please and thank you.